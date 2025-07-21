BHC CJ takes notice of married couple’s killing

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Rozi Khan on Monday took notice of married couple’s killing in Degari, ARY News reported.

The BHC CJ has summoned the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Inspector General of Police on July 22 to explain the matter.

The inhumane killing was captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

The viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man in desert area in Balochistan.

Arrests

Eleven suspects, including the head of the Satakzai tribe, have been arrested by police following the video of couple being killed went viral on social media.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.

He vowed that all those involved would be brought to justice.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, police raided the Satakzai House and apprehended tribal chief Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai.

His arrest has triggered a reaction from the Sarawan tribal leadership, who criticized the move, stating that using the incident as a pretext to detain a tribal head is unjustified.