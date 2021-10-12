Balochistan increases minimum wage of labourers to Rs20,000 per month

QUETTA: In a major relief for labourers, the Balochistan government has increased the minimum wage of workers to Rs20,000, ARY News reported.

The ministry of labour and manpower Balcohistan has notified the increase in the wage of workers. As per the notification, the minimum wage of the labourers working in the factory including underage workers has been fixed at Rs.20,000 per month.

The minimum wage rule has been enforced since July, the notification read.

It is to be noted that Punjab and Sindh provinces have already raised the minimum wage of the labourers by Rs20,000 and Rs25,000 per month respectively.

Read more: PM Imran reiterates govt’s resolve to improve working, living conditions of workers

Earlier, the Sindh government had issued a notification pertaining to the minimum wage of labourers in the province.

According to the notification issued by the Labour and Human Resources Department, the Sindh government has set the minimum monthly wage of labourers at Rs25,000 in the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!