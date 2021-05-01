ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers in a message on Labour Day, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the message on Labour Day from the official Twitter handle, the prime minister said that that 1st May reminds them of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment.

Message from the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of #LabourDay 1st May, 2021 01/12 pic.twitter.com/h9aekVvynO — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 1, 2021



“The day symbolizes the dignity of labour and at the same time, it also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building.”

“Our religion lays special emphasis upon the principles of social justice and respect for rights of workers. There are numerous ahadiths highlighting rights of the workers, provision of adequate wages and ensuring fair treatment to the working class.”

PM Imran Khan said that the present Government was committed to improving the working and living conditions of workers through a better work environment, provision of housing and education facilities and extending health coverage to them and their families.

“The Government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers.”

The prime minister said that keeping in view the requirements of the labour market, the present government has also embarked upon programs of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country.

He said that the government was fully aware of the challenges COVID-19 situation has been posing for the lives of the workers particularly the daily wagers.

“Our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic.”

“Our “Mazdoor ka Ehsaas” program was specially designed to cater to the needs of low-income laborers.”

PM Imran Khan said that they own their labour and are fully cognizant of their responsibilities towards them. “We are committed to ensure that benefits of economic progress translate into prosperity of all sections of the population including the workers.”

