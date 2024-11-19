Apex committee approves ‘comprehensive’ military operation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved a comprehensive military operation to tackle terrorism in Balochistan.

A comprehensive military operation will be initiated against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan, including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF, and BRAS, a press release issued here read.

These groups have been targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals, creating insecurity to undermine Pakistan’s economic progress at the behest of hostile external powers. The operation aims to eliminate these threats and restore peace in the region.

The meeting, attended by the federal cabinet members, provincial chief ministers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, and senior government officials, focused on the reinvigoration of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism (CT) campaign.

The participants were briefed on the evolving security landscape and the challenges of countering terrorism, including law and order issues, sub-nationalism, religious extremism, the illegal spectrum, and the crime-terror nexus, as well as subversion and disinformation campaigns.

“The Committee emphasised the need for a unified political voice and a cohesive national narrative to tackle these multifaceted challenges. It was stressed that political support across party lines and national consensus are crucial for the success of the CT campaign, in line with the framework of Vision Azm-e-Istehkam. The revitalization of NACTA and the creation of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers were also approved,” the statement added.

Read More: CM Bugti committed to end terrorism menace in Balochistan

During the apex committee meeting, a whole-of-system approach was adopted, integrating diplomatic, political, informational, intelligence, socio-economic, and military efforts to address these issues comprehensively. Special focus was placed on enhancing collaboration between federal and provincial governments, as well as relevant institutions and ministries, to ensure the seamless execution of the CT campaign.

Additionally, District Coordination Committees will be established under the Provincial Apex Committees to implement directives from both Federal and Provincial Governments. The forum reiterated its commitment to dismantling the illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus, signaling a strong political resolve.

The COAS reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s determination to eliminate all threats to national security and pledged robust support to the government’s initiatives for ensuring peace and stability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed all stakeholders to pursue the outlined initiatives with urgency, stressing the importance of sustained, coordinated efforts to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, ensure the safety of its citizens, and bolster economic and social stability.