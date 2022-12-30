Balochistan political bigwigs meet Zardari, announce to join PPP

KARACHI: Prominent political leaders of Balochistan on Friday called on Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Karachi and announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

A meeting was held between Balochistan prominent political personalities and former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Karachi in which the politicians announced joining PPP.

Sources told ARY News that former finance minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, former ministers Saleem Khan Khoso, and SACM Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.

All three politicians belong to the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Mir Naimatullah Zehri from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also joined the People’s Party along with other BAP politicians.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari had contacted prominent political leaders of Balochistan earlier in the month and invited them to join the PPP.

