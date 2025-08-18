Professor arrested for facilitating BLA activities in Balochistan

QUETTA: A Balochistan University professor has been arrested on the allegation of facilitating the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) activities across the province.

A video statement of the arrested Professor of Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Sciences, Dr. Usman Qazi has also surfaced online in which he admitted to having links with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and facilitating their activities.

In his confessional statement, Balochistan professor Dr. Usman said, “Both my wife and I are government employees. I completed my PhD from Peshawar University and was serving as a Grade-18 lecturer at BUITEMS University. During an academic visit from Peshawar to Quaid-e-Azam University, I met three friends associated with BLA. Later, two of them were killed.”

He further revealed, Dr. Hebtan alias Kalak approached him and inducted me into BLA.

“Afterwards, I was introduced to Bashir Zeb, with whom I maintained communication via Telegram. Within the organization, I was given the alias ‘Amir’ and I facilitated the BLA in three different tasks.”

Read more: US designates BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations

Detailing the activities, Dr. Usman confessed:

“The first task I performed was providing medical assistance to Regional Commander Sher Dil.”

“The second task was in November, when I sheltered two terrorists at my residence. One of them later carried out the suicide attack at Quetta Railway Station.”

“I had also taken a pistol, which I gave to a woman for use in target killing operations,” he added.

“Nauman alias Firq stayed at my house for eight days, after which I handed him over to another commander of the organization. He was tasked to carry out a suicide attack during any event on August 14,” the Balochistan university professor said.