US designates BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), citing their continued involvement in deadly attacks across Pakistan.

In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, saying the BLA and the Majeed Brigade are now listed as FTOs under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224.

The Majeed Brigade has also been added as an alias to BLA’s previous designation as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

The BLA was originally designated as an SDGT in 2019 following multiple terrorist incidents. Since then, the group, including its Majeed Brigade faction, has claimed responsibility for several high-profile attacks.

In 2024, the BLA claimed suicide bombings near Karachi Airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. In March 2025, it took responsibility for hijacking the Jaffar Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, an attack that killed 31 civilians and security personnel and involved over 300 hostages.

“Today’s action demonstrates the Trump Administration’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism,” Rubio stated. “Designating these groups as terrorist organizations is a critical tool in our fight to disrupt their operations and cut off support for their terrorist activities.”

The designations take effect upon publication in the Federal Register, the official journal of the U.S. government.