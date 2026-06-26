Balochistan Quake: Kohlu hit by three tremors in single day

QUETTA: Kohlu and adjoining areas in Balochistan were jolted for a third time today, ARY News reported.

The first tremors were felt at 10:25 am, the second at 10:58 am, and the third at 4:49 pm.

Quake tremors were also felt in other parts of Balochistan.

According to the meteorological department, the affected areas included Zhob, Barkhan, and Rakhni.

The Met Department further added that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 60 km northeast of Kohlu.

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The intensity of the tremors was recorded at 5.1 on the Richter scale, while its depth was 17 km.