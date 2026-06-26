Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami alert raised

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake ‌struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Friday, the ​Philippine state seismology agency ​Phivolcs said.

The quake that struck ⁠90 km southwest of Balut ​Island in Davao Occidental ​province had a depth of 10 km, Phivolcs said, adding that aftershocks ​were expected, but there ​was no threat of a tsunami.

The ‌powerful ⁠quake comes weeks after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that also struck Mindanao on June 8.

The ​death ​toll ⁠from the June 8 quake has risen to ​81 with more ​than ⁠a thousand people injured, according to the country’s civil defence ⁠agency.