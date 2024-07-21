Balochistan rains leave nine dead, seven injured: PDMA

QUETTA: Heavy rainfall in Balochistan has resulted in nine deaths and seven injuries since June 7, ARY News reported quoting PDMA.

According to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the incidents occurred during rainfall, with multiple cases of roof and wall collapses resulting in over 25 injuries.

The PDMA report further revealed that 88 houses were completely damaged, while 170 suffered partial damage, affecting a total of 1799 individuals.

Additionally, 17 kilometers of roads and 310 acres of agricultural land were damaged due to the rains.

However, the report indicated that the situation at dams in Balochistan remains normal despite the monsoon rains. The PDMA is working to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the heavy rainfall.

Earlier, an 8-year-old child drowned in water relay at Katti Pahari in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

The rescue officials disclosed that the eight-year-old boy, identified as Salim, drowned in a water relay at Katti Pahari in North Nazimabad.

After the incident, the rescue teams responded promptly to the situation and transported the body of the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains-wind/thundershowers in various parts of the country with occasional gaps during the next week.

The PMD has advised all the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper parts from July 22.