Karachi: 8-year-old boy drowns in rain water

KARACHI: Following the rainfall in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, an 8-year-old child drowned in water relay at Katti Pahari, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The rescue officials disclosed that the eight-year-old boy, identified as Salim, drowned in a water relay at Katti Pahari in North Nazimabad.

After the incident, the rescue teams responded promptly to the situation and transported the body of the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains-wind/thundershowers in various parts of the country with occasional gaps during the next week.

The PMD has advised all the concerned authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper parts from July 22.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from July 22-25 with occasional gaps.

Rainwind/thundershower is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah on July 23 and July 24.