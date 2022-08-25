Balochistan rains: Two dams breached in Chaman

CHAMAN: Two more dams in Balochistan’s Chaman were breached due to torrential rains, collapsing hundreds of houses, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, intermittent rains are continuing in Chaman and Qila Abdullah areas of Balochistan, while there was torrential rain in Dubandi which caused flooding in the rivers.

Two dams Amrit and Brij were also broken in the Union Council Jalgah of Dobandi and a large number of houses collapsed.

Floodwater has also swept away crops and orchards, and land connectivity has been cut to various villages in Dobandi. Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed said that the residents of Jalgah have been shifted to safer places.

The number of dams that have broken due to rains has increased to 18 in Qila Abdullah district.

Meanwhile, four more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

PDMA told on Tuesday that five more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 234. A total of 110 men, 55 women, and 69 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

