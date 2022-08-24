Four more dead as floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

Quetta: Four more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to details, PDMA told on Tuesday that five more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 234. A total of 110 men, 55 women, and 69 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, 102 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

A total of 27,747 homes were damaged and 7,527 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

A total of 18 bridges and 710 km of roads have been damaged in the recent floods.

Moreover, floodwater on Tuesday entered 220KV Dera Murad Jamali grid station in Nasirabad, Balochistan.

The supply of electricity to three districts of Nasirabad including, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi and Nasirabad has been disconnected for the last 48 hours.

The problems of flood-hit people have doubled due to the suspension of electricity. The power disconnection has also created a shortage of potable drinking water in the area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops are carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

