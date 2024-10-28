Balochistan registers another Congo virus case

Balochistan has reported another Congo virus cases, increasing the number of cases to 41 this year, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Sharafuddin, 25, was brought to Fatima Jinnah Hospital in a precarious condition,” hospital officials said.

The man was tested positive for Congo virus after undergoing tests, the hospital sources said.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. The disease has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of CCHF.

In the wake of high disease transmission, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take steps to interrupt the transmission of CCHF.

It explained that CCHF is caused by tick-borne Nairovirus. Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.