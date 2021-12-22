Balochistan reports 12 suspected cases of Omicron variant

QUETTA: At least 12 suspected cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan’s Kalat district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, twelve people in the Kalat area of ​​Balochistan have been reported to be infected with Omicron.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed concern over the reports of Omicron in 12 persons and has summoned a report from the health department and directed immediate quarantine of the affected persons.

The chief minister of Balochistan directed the said persons to be vaccinated against the deadly virus. Bizenjo has also ordered the health department to increase the efficiency of corona vaccination and testing, saying that the new variant of corona could be dangerous, so measures should be taken to protect the public.

Read more: Pakistan sees 10 more COVID-19 deaths during past 24 hours

Earlier, 30 people were detained in Kalat on suspicion of Omicron, for which samples were sent to the National Institute for final evaluation.

After the suspected cases came to light, fear spread in the medical circles and the medical staff also suffered mental anguish. The COVID Operations Cell confirmed that the patient’s samples had been sent to the NIH, saying it would be premature to say anything until the report was received.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!