Balochistan reports 75 new dengue cases

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 75 new dengue cases in the last 245 hours, while the provincial capital Quetta did not report any new cases, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics issued by the Health Department, 75 new dengue cases were reported in Balochistan in the last 24 hours.

Lasbela reported 30 new cases, Kech 28, and Gawadar reported 17 new cases. The total number of dengue cases in the country has gone up to 4,228, 3091 out of the total cases reported in the Kech district.

Gawadar has reported 540, while Labsela reported 575 dengue cases.

Dengue virus cases have spread to epidemic proportions in Pakistan as the health ministry reports over 41,000 cases of the disease in Pakistan this year, the NIH reported on October 10.

This year, the dengue virus has claimed 84 deaths, most of them reported from flood-hit Sindh province. This year 12,947 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh with 43 deaths, according to sources.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11,613 dengue virus cases and nine deaths were reported, while in Punjab this year 9,410 cases and 25 deaths were reported, according to sources.

Dengue fever claimed seven lives in Islamabad, while 3,169 infections were reported in the federal capital territory.

In Balochistan 3,948 virus cases and in Azad Kashmir 677 infections were reported, however, no deaths were caused by the disease, sources said.

