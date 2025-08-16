web analytics
Section 144 imposed in Balochistan amid security concerns

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has imposed section 144 across the province for 15 days due to the law and order situation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the notification issued here, a complete ban on the display and use of weapons, gatherings, sit-ins, processions, and rallies of five or more than five persons across Balochistan has been imposed with immediate effect for fifteen days.

According to the notification, there exists fear of a breach of peace and a threat to the general law and order in the province.

In July, two soldiers of Pakistan Army including a Major embraced martyrdom while three Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mastung District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 23 July 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Mastung District, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Hindustan,” the military’s media wing stated.

Also read: US designates BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations

During the conduct of operation, security forces troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three terrorists were killed.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal (age: 31 years, resident of District Khushab), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat along with another brave son of soil Sepoy Nazam Hussain (age: 22 years, resident of District Jhelum),” the ISPR added.

