Balochistan torrential rains leave 12 dead, 32 injured

QUETTA: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported that torrential rains in Balochistan have resulted in the deaths of 12 people, ARY News reported.

According to the report, 12 people, including 5 children, have died due to various incidents related to the rains, such as lightning strikes, roof collapses, and wall collapses.

Additionally, 32 people have been injured, including 3 women and 10 children.

The rains have also caused significant property damage, with 263 houses affected, 312 acres of crops and 19 kilometers of roads have been damaged.

The report also states that 106 animals have died due to lightning strikes and other incidents related to the rains.

The PDMA and district administrations are working together to provide relief to the affected areas.

READ: Met Office forecasts torrential rains in country from Aug 1st-6th

It is pertinent to mention here that met office forecast torrential monsoon rains in the country from 01st to 06th August.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts rainfall is expected from the evening of 01st to 06th August with occasional gaps.

Islamabad and Punjab will likely receive rainfall till 6th August with scattered heavy and isolated very heavy falls with occasional gaps.

South Punjab districts expected to receive rain with heavy falls from 2nd to 6th August with occasional gaps.

Baluchistan and Karachi and other districts of Sindh will receive rainfall from the evening/night of 02nd to 06th August with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan from the evening or night of 03rdto 06th August.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, hill torrents of D.G Khan and Kashmir.

While, in Baluchistan’s Kalat, and other districts from 03rd to 05th August. While, in low-lying areas of Sindh on 04th and 05th August.