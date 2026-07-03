ZHOB: A passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Balochistan, leaving at least 16 people dead and several others injured, ARY News reported on Friday, DC Zhob.

As per details, the dreadful accident took place in the Dana Sar area of Sherani district, Zhob, Balochistan. DC Hazrat Wali Kakar said at least 16 people have been killed and 20 are injured.

Rescue sources said the victims included women and children. Emergency teams rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations, shifting the injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Initial reports suggest the accident occurred after the bus reportedly suffered brake failure while negotiating a sharp bend, causing the driver to lose control before the vehicle fell into the ravine.

Authorities are continuing rescue efforts, while further details are awaited.

Read more: Balochistan to install trackers in long-route passenger buses

Earlier this year, seven people, including three women and two children, were killed in a tragic collision between two luxury vehicles near Yakmuch in Dalbadin.

In a separate development, the Balochistan Transport department decided to install tracking systems in long-route passenger buses, last month.

A modern monitoring system is being introduced to prevent accidents on hazardous highways. Trackers will be installed in buses operating on national highways including N-25, N-50, N-65, N-70 and N-40.

According to the Transport Department, the trackers would enable real-time monitoring of bus speeds. Any instance of overspeeding will trigger an immediate alert to the control room.

Authorities have stated that no bus will be issued a route permit without a valid tracker certificate. Strict penalties and restrictions will be imposed on buses found violating the regulations.

The installation of trackers has been made mandatory for all passenger buses operating on national highways. Legal action will be taken against overspeeding and reckless driving.