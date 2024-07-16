Ban on PTI will be finalise after consultation with allies: Ishaq Dar

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday asserted that the decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be made after consultations with allied political parties, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media at an event held at Data Darbar, Ishaq Dar emphasized that the current inflation did not arise under the current government but was a consequence of the 2018 election being stolen and subsequent economic mismanagement by the PTI government.

He asserted that the coalition government avoided bankruptcy and is working to restore the country’s economy and reduce inflation.

Dar mentioned that major countries are restoring diplomatic relations with Pakistan, signaling economic recovery. He expressed optimism about overcoming economic challenges and reducing inflation soon.

He also noted that the Election Commission has evidence of PTI being a foreign-funded party.

Dar highlighted the importance of following the constitution and laws, and mentioned that Federal Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar’s recent statements would be discussed with allied parties before any decision is made.

Dar reiterated the importance of national security and stated that any actions against Pakistan’s security are unacceptable.

He also mentioned that PTI was previously engaged in dialogue to resolve issues and emphasized that the law and constitution must be upheld, with punishments meted out accordingly.