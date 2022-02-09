Ban on PUBG recommended in Pakistan again

LAHORE: The Punjab Police has once again recommended a ban on popular online game PUBG in view of the tragic incident that took place in Lahore’s Kahna wherein a teenager allegedly gunned down four members of his family, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Punjab police has sent recommendations to the home department seeking a ban on online game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) that is fuelling violence among the youth and has taken many lives.

In a letter sent to the home department, the Additional IG Operations has narrated the tragic Lahore’s Kahna incident wherein a youth killed four members of his family, including his mother and siblings, after being adversely affected by the game.

“PUBG is an online multiplayer game that has gained immense popularity among young people. The game should be banned immediately as it is leading to aggressive behaviour and suicides among teenagers,” read the letter.

“It is necessary to ban the online game PUBG to prevent violent acts,” he wrote.

On January 27, Punjab police claimed to have resolved the murder case of a lady doctor and her three children whose bullet-riddled bodies were found from their house in Lahore’s Gajjumata.

The police said the deceased woman’s son Ali Zain turned out to be the murder during the investigation. Zain, a gaming addict, murdered his mother and three siblings after his family tried to stop him from playing the online game, a police official said.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a writ petition seeking a ban on popular online game PUBG.

A single bench of the LHC comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza dismissed the petition filed by a citizen named Tanveer Ahmed.

The federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) were named respondents in the petition that stated several people have fallen prey to the negative impact of the game. It said a teenage boy, who was addicted to the mobile game, lately killed his mother and three siblings in Lahore.

