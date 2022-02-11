Ban on student unions lifted in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly has passed the bill for the restoration of student unions in the educational institutions, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sindh Assembly has passed the landmark law to lift the ban on student unions in educational institutions.

Earlier, the bill has been approved by the provincial assembly’s standing committee on law after deliberations and would be tabled for approval in the next assembly session.

As per the bill, the number of student representatives in an educational institute shall remain between seven to 11 and they would be elected through the election process every year.

The elected representatives of the student union will have a representation in the educational institute’s senate, syndicate and anti-harassment committee.

“After approval of the bill, the educational institutes will be bound to devise rules and regulations for the student union elections within two months,” the bill tabled before the Sindh Assembly read.

The bill further clarified that carrying arms and explosive material will be strictly banned within the premises of the educational institutes. The union will be responsible for playing its role for the betterment and welfare of students and safeguarding their interests.

Speaking on the floor of the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that democratic traditions have been brought back in educational institutions. He said that they were among the last batch of students who had witnessed the student unions.

He congratulated Sindh Assembly for approving the bill for the restoration of student unions.

Comments