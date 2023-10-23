Bandit injured two person for resisting robbery, arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The suspect who allegedly opened fire and injured two citizens over robbery resistance in Gulshan-e-Hadid was arrested, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, the bandit, Shehzad, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, meanwhile during the investigation, the culprit confessed to various robberies in Gulshan-e-Hadid and Shah Latif town.

The police officials recovered an illegal arm and multiple bullets from the possession of the accused robber.

The incident was reported in the Steel Town police station last night, after which the local police officers conducted a raid and arrested the culprit.

Earlier this year, Muggers injured two women for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar area.

According to the victim’s statement, the injured mother and daughter were travelling in the car when the accused robbers on a motorcycle tried to snatch their mobile phones.

One of the women resisted and threw the mobile phone on the road over which the culprit opened fire.

The injured mother and daughter were hit by a single bullet and shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Moreover, the police ensured the victim that the culprits will be arrested soon.

Last week, street criminals killed a citizen near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan roundabout for resisting a robbery.

A Karachi citizen namely Sameer was killed by street criminals who came to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings.