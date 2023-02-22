Muggers injure two women for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: Muggers injured two women for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the victim’s statement, the injured mother and daughter were travelling in the car when the accused robbers on a motorcycle tried to snatch their mobile phones.

One of the women resisted and threw the mobile phone on the road over which the culprit opened fire.

The injured mother and daughter were hit by a single bullet and shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Moreover, the police ensured the victim that the culprits will be arrested soon.

Last week, street criminals killed a citizen near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan roundabout for resisting a robbery.

A Karachi citizen namely Sameer was killed by street criminals who came to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings.

After facing resistance, they opened fire at him when Sameer used his pistol to kill them. During the resistance, Sameer also injured one of the dacoits but he also received a bullet which claimed his life.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

