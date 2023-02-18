Karachi youth killed for resisting robbery

KARACHI: Street criminals killed a citizen near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan roundabout for resisting robbery, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A Karachi citizen namely Sameer was killed by street criminals who came to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings.

After facing resistance, they opened fire at him when Sameer used his pistol to kill them. During the resistance, Sameer also injured one of the dacoits but he also received a bullet which claimed his life.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Following the incident, police started a search operation to nab the accused criminals.

Earlier this month, a Sindh Police officer was killed by two suspected robbers in Karachi’s Buffer Zone area over resistance.

According to sources, two alleged street criminals opened fire at a police officer during bike snatching near the Buffer Zone area.

The officer has taken to the nearest hospital for medical assistance where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased police officer was posted in the anti-encroachment cell in Karachi.

