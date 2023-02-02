Robbers kill police officer over resistance in Karachi

KARACHI: A Sindh Police officer was killed by two suspected robbers in Karachi’s Buffer Zone area over resistance on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, two alleged street criminals opened fire at a police officer during bike snatching near the Buffer Zone area.

The officer has taken to the nearest hospital for medical assistance where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased police officer was posted in the anti-encroachment cell in Karachi.

Last month, a mechanic was shot dead in firing of the robbers over resistance, when they were fleeing after dacoity in Karachi.

This was the year’s first killing on resisting robbery in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area, two robbers opened indiscriminate fire in an attempt to flee after dacoity in Bilal Colony, SSP Korangi Sajid Amir Saduzai said.

In the incident, a mechanic named Shahid was hit with a bullet, later he scumbbed to his injuries and breathed his last.

The robbers were arrested by the police after ‘encounter’, the SSP said and added investigation was underway.

