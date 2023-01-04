Karachi reports first killing on resisting robbery

KARACHI: A mechanic was shot dead in firing of the robbers, when they were fleeing after dacoity in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a year’s first killing on resisting robbery in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area, two robbers opened indsciminate fire in an attempt to flee after dacoity in Bilal Colony, SSP Korangi Sajid Amir Saduzai said.

In the incident, a mechanic named Shahid was hit with a bullet, later he scumbbed to his injuries and breathed his last.

The robbers were arrested by the police after ‘encounter’, the SSP said and added investigation was underway.

Earlier on December 3, 2002, an employee of a private laboratory received bullet injuries while resisting a robbery in Saddar Area of Karachi.

According to details, two robbers armed with weapons entered a private laboratory near Lucky Star in Karachi’s Saddar area and took the staff hostage at gun point.

Meanwhile, a laboratory employee tried to resist the robbers on which the suspects shot him in the leg and fled away. The victim was shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he was said to be stable.

