Usama: Hafiz-e-Quran killed for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: One more youth, Hafiz Usama has lost his life for resisting robbery in Karachi after he refused to give his mobile phone to the street criminals near the Power House area, ARY News reported on Monday.

A youth named Hafiz Usama was killed by merciless street criminals for resisting robbery near the Power House area of the metropolis on Sunday. He was shot in the head by the criminals.

Hafiz Usama was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition, however, the staffers of the government hospital asked the family to move to another hospital. The relatives were forced to go to a private hospital after being refused medical treatment at the government hospital.

The wounded youth succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Doctors said that the bullet shot in his head was the cause of Hafiz Usama’s death.

The elder brother of the slain youth told the media that Hafiz Usama was the youngest among all siblings. He said that Hafiz Usama used to take care of the specially-abled father in the daytime and then work at a call centre on the night shift.

Usama’s brother said that his slain brother was spending his holiday on Sunday at a local restaurant with his friends. The street criminals surrounded him when he took out his mobile phone to call someone. After facing resistance, they shot him in the head.

Police gave no statement over the incident so far.

