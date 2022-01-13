Karachi: Five people killed resisting robbery in first 12 days of January

KARACHI: Five people lost their lives and 29 others were injured resisting robbery bids in Karachi during the first 12 days of January, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, street crimes in Karachi are increasing as several people have lost their lives and valuables.

According to a report, apart from five killings, 29 civilians were also injured during the resisting robberies and they were given medical aid in different hospitals.

A total of over Rs 32.5 million were looted in the first 12 days, the first major robbery of this year took place in Karachi’s Clifton, where armed robbers killed a civilian while resisting robbery of Rs7.5 million.

Four accused looted Rs4.8 million from the mobile communication office located at the city’s Saddar mobile market. More than five tolas of gold were also looted in different incidents.

During the robbery, 11 expensive watches and laptops were looted and dozens of mobile phones were snatched from the citizens in the first 12 days of January.

The armed criminals also snatched a shotgun, 2 pistols and 2 rifles.

Last night, a citizen was shot dead by unknown dacoits in Baldia Saeedabad. Verbandh was killed during snatching of Rs7.5 million, an elderly man shot dead by street criminals after looting his mobile shop and last night a youth named Shahrukh was shot dead in Karachi’s Kashmir road area in front of his mother and sister outside his home.

