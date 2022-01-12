CCTV footage show man killed in front of mother for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man was killed in front of his mother for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Kashmir Road area while the security camera captured the horrible moment of the street crime, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A street criminal opened fire on a young man for resisting the robbery in the Kashmir Road area of Karachi. A CCTV footage of the terrifying incident has surfaced which showed the armed criminal gunning down the young citizen, Shahrukh at his doorstep.

It showed slain Shahrukh ran towards the street criminal after his mother rang the doorbell who was looting valuables at the doorstep. The criminal immediately opened fire on Shahrukh and fled from the scene after snatching jewellery from the women.

In a few hours, three citizens have lost their lives in street crimes in different areas of the metropolis on Wednesday.

Dacoits have killed an elderly citizen in the Sachal area, whereas, a young man was killed for resisting robbery of Rs7 million in the Clifton area of Karachi.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi has constituted special teams and ordered to utilise all resources to arrest the street criminals after taking notice of incidents.

The Karachi police chief permitted all field officers to independently monitor the patrolling teams.

