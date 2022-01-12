Dacoits involved in looting bank visitors nabbed after police encounter

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested four members of a dacoit gang after an encounter in Korangi who were involved in looting bank visitors, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Karachi police’s special investigation unit (SIU) claimed to have arrested alleged dacoits after encounter in Korangi. According to the senior superintendent police (SSP), four members of a dacoit gang were arrested after an encounter.

“The gang was involved in looting citizens who are coming out of banks after withdrawing cash. The gang members were present in Korangi for another dacoity. After an encounter, four alleged gang members including a wounded dacoit was arrested.”

Moreover, police also recovered two motorcycles and weapons from their possession.

Earlier in November last year, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) officials had arrested four men during a raid at Shaheed-e-Millat Road on charges of looting Karachi citizens outside banks.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) SIU Arif Aziz had detailed that four alleged criminals have been arrested who were involved in looting the citizens coming out of banks after withdrawing cash.

The arrested men include Asad Aftab, Shayan, Sufyan Anjum and Abdul Samad.

The SIU officials had also recovered arms from their possession. SSP Arif Aziz had said that the accused had confessed their involvement in the dacoities.

It was learnt that a member of the gang used to inform his accomplices from inside the banks when citizens were leaving the bank premises after withdrawing cash.

The police officer had said that the criminals have looted millions of cash from the citizens.

