Karachi police bust ‘cash snatching gang’

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police conducted a raid and arrested six accused who are allegedly associated with ‘cash snatching gang’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The SIU officials conducted the raid at Khalid Bin Waleed Road today. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) SIU Arif Aziz told the media that the accused used to snatch cash from citizens in Korangi, Landhi and Lee Market.

He revealed that 16 cases had been registered against the accused including Razzaq, Ayub, Mehtab, Arsalan, Mukhtar and Sufyan. The raiding team also recovered pistols and snatched mobile phones from their possession.

Earlier in the day, police in a major operation thwarted a major terror bid and arrested four terrorists of banned outfits in Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari Fida Hussain Janwri, Sher Shah police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Paracha Cemetery, during which four alleged terrorists of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ryan alias Rio, Afzal, Shamim Khan alias Faisal alias Shah Hussain, Muzammil Zeb alias Nazar, Fida Hussain Janwari said.

The SSP Kemari said that Ryan alias Rio is an international convicted accused, the accused has been arrested in a drug case in Saudi Arabia.

Fida Hussain Janwari said that the terrorists were hiding in the graveyard and 3 pistols, drugs and a motorcycle were recovered from their custody. He added that further investigation is underway.

