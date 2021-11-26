Four held for looting citizens outside banks in Karachi

KARACHI: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) officials have arrested four men during a raid at Shaheed-e-Millat Road on charges of looting Karachi citizens outside banks, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) SIU Arif Aziz told the media that four alleged criminals have been arrested who were involved in looting the citizens coming out of banks after withdrawing cash. The arrested men include Asad Aftab, Shayan, Sufyan Anjum and Abdul Samad.

The SIU officials also recovered arms from their possession. SSP Arif Aziz said that the accused had confessed their involvement in the dacoities.

VIDEO: KARACHI MAN ROBBED AFTER WITHDRAWING CASH FROM BANK

It was learnt that a member of the gang used to inform his accomplices from inside the banks when citizens were leaving the bank premises after withdrawing cash.

The police officer said that the criminals have looted millions of cash from the citizens. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Earlier in October, a trader in the New Sabzi Mandi had been robbed of Rs1.5 million at gunpoint soon as he stepped outside the bank with the payment.

The suspects had mugged the victim of Rs1,500,000, after wielding a gun at him when he came out of the bank, and ran away with the stolen money.

