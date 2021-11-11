VIDEO: Karachi man robbed after withdrawing cash from bank

KARACHI: A man was robbed as soon as he came out of a private bank after withdrawing cash in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a CCTV footage, obtained by ARY News, two dacoits on two motorcycles can be seen looting a man at gunpoint after chasing him as he came out of the bank.

According to police, the man withdrew Rs1.1 million cash from a bank located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The man was chased by the motorcyclists and snatched cash at the gunpoint and easily fled the crime scene.

The victim said that the police reached the crime scene after two hours despite information. He added that he has been deprived of his whole life’s savings and the dacoits also snatched files of the plots.

Read more: Police bust five-member dacoit gang in Karachi

Earlier on November 19, Police had claimed to have busted a five-member dacoit gang involved in looting people coming out of banks after withdrawing money and arrested all its members.

Talking to journalists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) central had said that the arrested suspects, during the initial interrogation, confessed to committing over 50 robberies.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!