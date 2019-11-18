Police bust five-member dacoit gang in Karachi

KARACHI: Police claimed to have busted on Monday a five-member dacoit gang involved in looting people coming out of banks after withdrawing money and arrested all its members, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) central said that the arrested suspects, during the initial interrogation, confessed to committing over 50 robberies.

The suspects were identified as Noor Muhammad, Usman, Saddam, Mewa Khan and Shabbir Ahmed, the police officer said and added that two stolen motorcycles, arms, ammunition, nine mobile phones, cash and snatched valuables were recovered from their possession.

Earlier on October 11, a woman-led dacoit gang had spread fear among citizens in Federal B. Area and its adjourning localities.

In a CCTV footage obtained by ARY News, a four-member woman-led gang could be seen mugging a man standing outside his residence.

In the footage, the dacoit gang, riding on two motorcycles, had reached at the scene and started robbing a man at gunpoint. They had deprived the man of cash, mobile phone and other valuables within seconds and managed to flee from the scene.

Sources had said that the incident took place in Naseerabad, a vicinity of Joharabad Police station few days earlier.

