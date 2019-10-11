Woman-led dacoit gang spread fear in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman-led dacoit gang has spread fear among citizens in Federal B. Area and its adjourning localities, ARY News reported.

In a CCTV footage obtained by ARY News, a four-member woman-led gang can be seen mugging a man standing outside his residence.

In the footage, the dacoit gang, riding on two motorcycles, reached at the scene and started robbing a man at gunpoint. They deprived the man of cash, mobile phone and other valuables within seconds and managed to flee from the scene.

Sources said that the incident took place in Naseerabad, a vicinity of Joharabad Police station few days earlier. Local residents said that the gang had looted dozens of people in the area and demanded of the concerned authorities to rid the citizens from the dacoit gang.

A policeman said that the dacoit gang used women to escape from snap checking and added that usually the woman was equipped with weapons. He said that they would arrest the gang soon with the help of the CCTV footage.

Earlier on October 6, ARY News had acquired important details from the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) report documenting the rate of street crimes in Karachi during the first 10 months of 2019.

According to a report, 36320 mobile phones were snatched and stolen during street crime incidents in the metropolis.

Besides the snatching of cellphones, 21,000 motorbikes and 13,000 cars were either stolen or taken on gunpoint from citizens. In comparison with the January 2018 report of CPLC, January 2019 saw a rise in street crimes.

