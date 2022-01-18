Mother, son injured for resisting robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI: In another tragic outcome of a street crime incident, a woman and her son were shot and wounded by dacoits for showing resistance during a robbery bid in the Federal B. area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Federal B. area Block-20 of Karachi where mother and son were injured by armed men outside their house for resisting a robbery.

The police said that the suspects riding on a motorcycle intercepted the victims who were coming from Karachi Sarafa Bazar after purchasing gold. The dacoits tried to snatch valuables from them.

READ: CCTV FOOTAGE SHOWS MAN KILLED IN FRONT OF MOTHER FOR RESISTING ROBBERY IN KARACHI

Mother-son duo, whose identity is unknown, tried to resist robbery upon which the suspects opened fire at them and ran away after snatching gold ornaments from victims.

Police said the mother, son were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the mother is out of danger while the son’s condition was critical who received bullet wounds, they added.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter while further investigation is underway.

Deaths and injuries in mugging incidents have become almost a daily routine in Karachi as On January 12, a young man had been killed in front of his mother for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Kashmir Road area.

A street criminal had opened fire on a young man for resisting the robbery in the Kashmir Road area of Karachi. A CCTV footage of the terrifying incident had surfaced which showed the armed criminal gunning down the young citizen, Shahrukh at his doorstep.

Comments