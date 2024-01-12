Bandits loot Rs 8mn from businessman in Karachi

KARACHI: The biggest robbery of the year was reported from Karachi, Korangi area, where a businessman was looted of Rs 8 million in broad daylight, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a trader who had withdrawn Rs 8 million from a bank was robbed in Karachi’s Korangi area. The police have registered a case and obtained CCTV footage from both inside and outside the bank.

The CCTV footage revealed that the two suspects on a motorcycle were waiting outside the bank, while one accused went inside the bank for recce.

After the CCTV footage inspection, the police officials identified one of the accused as Saeed Alam, according to the CRO, more than 14 different types of cases have been registered in different police stations.

The police officials have identified the accused through CCTV footage and assistance from NADRA. Currently, law enforcement is actively pursuing the arrest of the suspect.

Earlier, a young boy was reportedly shot dead by culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani town area.

According to the police officials, the bandits on the bike opened fire, leaving the father-son duo injured after they resisted a robbery, while the robbers fled the scene.

Both the father and son were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the young man died during treatment.

The police officials stated that the deceased youth was identified as Faiz Muhammad, aged 20, and was a first-year student.

The police revealed that the victim sustained three bullets in his head, meanwhile, the body has been shifted from Jinnah Hospital to the mortuary.