Young boy killed over resisting robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI: A young boy was reportedly shot dead by culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani town area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police officials, the bandits on the bike opened fire, leaving the father-son duo injured after they resisted a robbery, while the robbers fled the scene.

Both the father and son were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the young man died during treatment.

The police officials stated that the deceased youth was identified as Faiz Muhammad, aged 20, and was a first-year student.

The police revealed that the victim sustained three bullets in his head, meanwhile, the body has been shifted from Jinnah Hospital to the mortuary.

Last year, a shopkeeper was reportedly killed by two culprits for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light in which a person can be seen approaching the bakery with his accomplice, who covered his face with a face mask, pretending to be a customer.

Moments later, one of the robbers pointed a pistol toward the shopkeeper and told him to stay back, while his other accomplice took all the cash and valuables from the shop.

As the culprits attempted to flee the shop after looting, the deceased made a valiant attempt to thwart their flee, in response one of the robbers opened fire and killed the shopkeeper on the spot.