Bandits rob 154 weapons from security company in Karachi

KARACHI: A case was registered in Shah Latif police station against unidentified individuals wearing police uniforms who allegedly robbed 154 weapons from a security company, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An investigation committee was formed under the chairmanship of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Shah Latif police station.

In a statement, the police spokesperson stated that the office of the security company was built in a small shop which was closed for a long time.

The spokesperson said that the employee of the company is allegedly involved in the robbery while the investigation committee is also doing geofencing to arrest the culprits.

The bandits allegedly stole 154 weapons from the security company’s office in Karachi’s Shah Latif town the weapons including 113 short guns, and 41 pistols.

Yesterday, an armed suspect opened fire at the Pak Colony police team near Karachi’s Mewa Shah graveyard.

In the statement, the Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Keamari stated that the armed suspect namely Ibrahim was stopped by police but he opened fire at the cops.

The armed suspect was arrested in injured condition after the gunfight. Police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

Comments