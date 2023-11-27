26.9 C
Bandits snatch 70 tola of gold from woman in Lahore

LAHORE: A robbery incident was reported from Lahore’s Green Town area, where a woman was deprived of 70 tola of gold, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per police officials, a woman was looted by robbers in the Green Town area of Lahore, after she withdrew her jeweler from the bank’s locker.

The culprits also tortured the woman during the robbery after which she got injured.

Last month, a robbery incident was reported from the New Karachi Sector 5C-2 area, where the robbers allegedly took away cash and gold worth millions.

According to the police statement, the robbers reportedly gained access to the shop by cutting through its locks and looted the cash and gold worth millions.

The accused criminals managed to escape with a substantial sum of Rs 500,000 in cash, along with 187.5g [15 tolas] of gold before making their hasty escape from the scene.

The Karachi police called the crime scene unit to aid in the investigation by gathering crucial evidence from the scene.

Last February, two armed robbers looted Rs5 million in cash and gold from the Jeweler shop in Karachi’s Clifton area.

According to details, the incident took place in the neighbourhood of Zamzama Clifton, wherein two armed robbers looted Rs5 million cash and gold from a jeweler shop.

In a statement, the shop owner said armed robbers broke into the shop and looted cash, jeweler and other valuables at gunpoint.

