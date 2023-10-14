Robbers loot 15 tola gold, cash from shop in Karachi

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from the New Karachi Sector 5C-2 area, where the robbers allegedly took away cash and gold worth millions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police statement, the robbers reportedly gained access to the shop by cutting through its locks and looted the cash and gold worth millions.

The accused criminals managed to escape with a substantial sum of Rs 500,000 in cash, along with 187.5g [15 tolas] of gold before making their hasty escape from the scene.

The Karachi police called the crime scene unit to aid in the investigation by gathering crucial evidence from the scene.

Last February, two armed robbers looted Rs5 million in cash and gold from the Jewellery shop in Karachi’s Clifton area.

According to details, the incident took place in the neighbourhood of Zamzama Clifton, wherein two armed robbers looted Rs5 million cash and gold from a jewellery shop.

In a statement, the shop owner said armed robbers broke into the shop and looted cash, jewellery and other valuables at gunpoint.

The shop owner – who is a woman – stated that the suspected robbers had visited the shop as customers before. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Clifton police station against unidentified persons.