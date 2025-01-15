Bangladesh army delegation meets Pakistan Air Chief, expresses interest in JF-17

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Bangladesh’s military called on Pakistan Air Chief, expressing profound interest in sophisticated military hardware including the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Pakistan army’s media wing “A high level defence delegation of Bangladesh led by Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters Islamabad”.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing military partnership between the two Air Forces through joint training initiatives.

The dignitaries also agreed to explore avenues of collaboration in order including exchange initiatives and joint training.

Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan lauded the innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies and indigenously developed technological framework of Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership.

He expressed profound interest in sophisticated military hardware being developed, notably the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

ISPR said “The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force and Bangladeshi defence delegation signifies a resolute commitment to reinforce military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations between the two countries”.

Yesterday, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, met with Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

During their meeting, both held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation.

The COAS and the PSO underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship, emphasizing that the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations must remain resilient against external influences.

COAS reiterated the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region, while ensuring that both nations continue to contribute to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

Lieutenant General Kamrul Hassan commended the exceptional professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces in their relentless fight against terrorism, noting that their efforts serve as a beacon of courage and determination.