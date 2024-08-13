Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series

The Bangladesh cricket team has arrived in Lahore to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh cricket team, led by Najamul Hossain Shanto reached Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport from Dhaka to play the test matches. Strict security arrangements were made for the arrival of the Bangladesh team at the Lahore airport.

The visiting team will spend 3 days training in Lahore before departing for Islamabad on August 17, where the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on August 21.

The visiting team will take the field for the first Test match on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second Test will begin from August 30 in Karachi.

The Bangladesh team includes Najamul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed are also part of the squad.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the sale of tickets for the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The tickets will be available for purchase online starting 13 August (today) at 17:00 PST through PCB.tcs.com.pk.