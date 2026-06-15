DHAKA: Dr. Zahed Ur Rahman, Policy and Strategy Affairs Adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, was briefly detained by Indian immigration authorities at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday under the pretext of ‘security screening’.

According to Indian news outlet CNN-News18, immigration officials stopped Rahman after his name reportedly appeared on a security-related watchlist. He was subsequently held for verification.

The Daily Star, citing a source in New Delhi, reported that Indian authorities later cleared him for entry following official intervention. However, Rahman decided not to proceed with his visit and opted to return home.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah had personally arrived at the airport to receive him.

According to the report, Rahman was travelling to India to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), held on June 15-16 and hosted by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo reported that after arriving in Delhi, Rahman was questioned by immigration officials and kept waiting for approximately two-and-a-half hours without being provided a specific reason.

Rahman was travelling on a regular passport carrying a SAARC visa exemption sticker. The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi had also sent a diplomatic note verbale to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs informing it of his visit in advance.

NCP Diaspora Alliance USA expresses deep concern and strong condemnation over the disgraceful treatment of Bangladesh’s PM Adviser Dr. Zahed Ur Rahman at Delhi Airport. Dr. Zahed holds the rank of State Minister and was traveling to lead Bangladesh’s official delegation to the… — NCP Diaspora Alliance USA (@NCPDiasporaUSA) June 14, 2026

Speaking to Bangladeshi news agency UNB, Rahman described the experience as “undue harassment” and said he was made to wait for nearly two hours in a common seating area before deciding not to enter India.

Meanwhile, the National Citizen Party (NCP) Diaspora Alliance USA strongly condemned the ‘disgraceful treatment’ with Dr. Zahed.

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In a statement on X, NCP said that Dr. Zahed holds the rank of State Minister and was traveling to lead Bangladesh’s official delegation to an event to which Bangladesh was formally invited by the Indian government.

The NCP alleged that despite possessing a valid SAARC visa exemption and prior notification to Indian authorities, Rahman was subjected to nearly two hours of detention at immigration. It further claimed that repeated interventions by Bangladesh’s High Commissioner failed to immediately resolve the situation.

“This was not a procedural lapse. All indications point to a premeditated act of humiliation, linked to Dr. Zahed’s longstanding opposition to Awami League authoritarianism and his active role in Bangladesh’s July Revolution”, the statement noted.

The organization described the incident as a violation of diplomatic norms and called on the Indian government to issue a formal apology and ensure respectful treatment of Bangladeshi officials and citizens in the future.