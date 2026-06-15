ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that Pakistan would host the signing ceremony of the US-Iran peace agreement in Geneva on June 19, describing the accord as a historic milestone for global peace and a triumph of dialogue and diplomacy over conflict.

Addressing the National Assembly hours after he and US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached between Washington and Tehran, the prime minister said the world had witnessed a major victory for peace.

“Today the world has witnessed that the pursuit of peace has achieved a great victory and the flames of war have begun to subside. This is a historic moment that historians will record in golden letters,” he said.

Describing the development as a divine blessing after months of intense challenges, he remarked, “Following the dark night of war, the sun of peace has finally risen.”

Under the agreement, the United States and Iran have announced the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

“This is not merely an agreement between two nations; it is a victory for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy over the devastation of war,” he said.

Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts win global recognition in US-Iran peace deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as the negotiating teams of both countries, for demonstrating wisdom, patience, and statesmanship during the talks.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation, stating that there were critical moments when the talks appeared close to collapse, but Field Marshal Asim Munir’s steadfastness and commitment helped keep the process on track.

Calling upon the nation to offer prayers of gratitude, he said Pakistan had been bestowed with unprecedented honour and recognition on the global stage.

Acknowledging the economic toll, the prime minister noted that the devastating effects of the conflict had placed immense pressure on Pakistan’s economy, but the nation demonstrated exemplary resilience.

He assured the nation that the fruits of global economic stability resulting from this peace accord would reach the doorstep of every Pakistani through joint efforts, and the government would not rest until this responsibility was fulfilled.