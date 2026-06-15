ISLAMABAD: World leaders on Monday welcomed the peace deal reached between the United States and Iran, brokered with Pakistan’s support, hailing it as a significant diplomatic breakthrough that could help restore regional stability, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and ease global economic pressures.

UN Secretary-General

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated both the United States and Iran on reaching a peace agreement.

“My deep appreciation goes to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and other regional countries for the constructive role they played in supporting the negotiations that led to this peace deal,” Guterres said.

I warmly congratulate the US & Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 14, 2026

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in a joint statement, commended “the efforts to date of Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and other mediating countries” in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the agreement as “an important development for establishing peace and tranquility in our region.”

He specifically thanked Pakistan for its “exceptional mediation efforts”.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to “our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as to all regional and international parties” that contributed to the agreement.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement was the outcome of sustained diplomatic efforts involving several international partners and called for its swift and full implementation by all parties.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi praised the efforts of countries that played a mediating role in the negotiations.

“We welcome this agreement as a major step toward resolving the situation. It reflects the commitment of the parties concerned to pursue a diplomatic solution through persistent negotiations. We highly commend the efforts of the countries that have facilitated this process,” she said.

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the US-Iran agreement and congratulated US President Donald Trump and the Iranian leadership on a diplomatic breakthrough.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warmly welcomed the agreement, describing it as “a hugely important step forward in ending the conflict.”

He also congratulated President Trump and “the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar, and elsewhere who have contributed to this breakthrough.”

New Zealand

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters welcomed the agreement, calling it a positive step toward reducing tensions and promoting stability in a region that is critical to global economic security.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump announced on social media that a peace deal had been reached between Washington and Tehran.

Read More: US, Iran reach peace deal; signing set for Friday

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been reached. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be held on June 19 in Switzerland,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X.

President Trump also announced the agreement on his social media platform, Truth Social, describing it as a “great deal” that would bring peace and security to the region.