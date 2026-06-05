Bangladesh says it foiled multiple attempts by India to force people into the country

DHAKA: Bangladesh said on Thursday it had foiled several attempts by India to force people into the country over the previous 24 hours, reviving a dispute over alleged undocumented migration ​and clouding efforts to improve ties between the South Asian neighbours.

Their border is ‌one of the longest land frontiers in the world, stretching for more than 4,000 km (2,500 miles) across all sorts of terrain, making it difficult to police.

Border Guard Bangladesh said it had detected 10 attempted infringements by Indian ​authorities along several sections of the border.

India’s Border Security Force and ministry of external ​affairs did not respond to requests for comment.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the ⁠border states of Tripura, West Bengal and Assam, has said it would tackle undocumented migration ​as a priority and since last year it has been trying to push Bengali-speaking Muslims branded “illegal infiltrators” ​into Bangladesh.

The issue has complicated efforts by both countries to mend ties following the 2024 ousting of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s long-time India-aligned leader.

“No individual or group will be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally through the border,” BGB said ​in a statement, adding that any attempt to violate international border management norms and bilateral understandings ​would be “strictly resisted”.

Bangladesh’s border guards last month intensified patrols and launched public awareness campaigns along parts of the frontier ‌due ⁠to concerns India had illegally forced people into Bangladesh in what officials, rights groups and analysts describe as “push-ins” — informal transfers of people into Bangladesh without going through verification and repatriation procedures.

India’s foreign ministry in May told reporters it had asked Bangladesh to verify the nationality of more than 2,860 ​suspected Bangladeshis living illegally ​in India.

In one incident ⁠in the last day in the southwestern border district of Jhenaidah, the BGB alleged that Indian Border Security Force personnel tried to move 30 ​to 35 people towards Bangladeshi territory in a prison van after ​opening a border ⁠gate. The BGB said it forced the vehicle to retreat.

Dhaka has repeatedly said anyone identified as a Bangladeshi national should be returned through formal legal and diplomatic channels rather than being driven across ⁠the border.

The ​issue is expected to be taken up at director-general-level ​talks between the two sides’ border forces in New Delhi from June 8 to 11, government officials in Dhaka said.