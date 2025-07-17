Bangladesh announce unchanged squad for Pakistan T20I series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan on Thursday.

The BCB decided to go with the squad that defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in their recent away series.

Litton Das, who was named Bangladesh captain in May this year, has become their first captain to win two overseas T20I series.

Before thrashing Sri Lanka in the recent series, he captained the side that whitewashed the West Indies in a three-match series in December last year.

The Bangladesh squad was announced soon after the visitors landed in Dhaka, where all matches will be played.

The two sides will clash in the first game on July 20, followed by the second game on July 22.

The third and final T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played on July 24.

All three games will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

It is to be noted here that the two sides have played in a three-match T20I series in May-June this year in Lahore.

Bangladesh failed to score a single victory as Pakistan completed a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash in the series.

Bangladesh squad:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Pakistan squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.