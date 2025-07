Pakistan cricket squad embarks on Bangladesh tour

The Pakistan cricket team has officially begun its tour of Bangladesh as the second batch of players departed Karachi for Dhaka via Dubai.

The team is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from July 20 to 24.

The group includes players Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, and Hasan Nawaz. Also part of the contingent are Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, along with members of the support staff.

The T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, comprising three matches, is scheduled to begin on July 20.

All three matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)